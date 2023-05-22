When Should You Buy Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES)?

While Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$22.55 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$17.72. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Guess''s current trading price of US$18.04 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Guess'’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Guess' Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Guess' is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $23.70, but it is currently trading at US$18.04 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Guess'’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Guess' generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Guess', it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 5.0% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since GES is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GES for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GES. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Guess' has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Guess', you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

