Should You Buy Harbour-Link Group Berhad (KLSE:HARBOUR) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Harbour-Link Group Berhad (KLSE:HARBOUR) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Harbour-Link Group Berhad's shares before the 29th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.03 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.06 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Harbour-Link Group Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 5.0% on the current share price of MYR1.19. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Harbour-Link Group Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Harbour-Link Group Berhad has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 16% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 14% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Harbour-Link Group Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 33% a year for the past five years. Harbour-Link Group Berhad looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Harbour-Link Group Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 18% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Harbour-Link Group Berhad? Harbour-Link Group Berhad has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Harbour-Link Group Berhad is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Harbour-Link Group Berhad you should be aware of.

