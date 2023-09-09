Should You Buy Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Hawthorn Bancshares' shares before the 14th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.65 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Hawthorn Bancshares has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of $16.87. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Hawthorn Bancshares paying out a modest 29% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Hawthorn Bancshares's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 37% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hawthorn Bancshares has delivered an average of 18% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Hawthorn Bancshares worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Hawthorn Bancshares more closely.

