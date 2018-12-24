Should You Buy Intertrust N.V. (AMS:INTER) For Its Dividend?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. In the last few years Intertrust N.V. (AMS:INTER) has paid a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 4.4%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Intertrust should have a place in your portfolio.

How I analyze a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How does Intertrust fare?

Intertrust has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 63%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect INTER’s payout to fall to 41% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 4.6%. Moreover, EPS is also forecasted to fall to €0.87 in the upcoming year. The lower EPS on top of a lower payout ratio will lead to a fall in dividend payment moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. The reality is that it is too early to consider Intertrust as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 2 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Compared to its peers, Intertrust produces a yield of 4.4%, which is high for Professional Services stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking all the above into account, Intertrust is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three relevant aspects you should look at:

