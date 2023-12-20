When Should You Buy IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG)?

While IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine IPD Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In IPD Group?

IPD Group is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that IPD Group’s ratio of 30.09x is above its peer average of 23.23x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Trade Distributors industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that IPD Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of IPD Group look like?

ASX:IPG Earnings and Revenue Growth December 20th 2023

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for IPD Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? IPG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe IPG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IPG for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for IPG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into IPD Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for IPD Group (1 is potentially serious) you should be familiar with.

