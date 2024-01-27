When Should You Buy J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW)?

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of 35% in the past couple of months on the LSE. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on J D Wetherspoon’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is J D Wetherspoon Worth?

According to our valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 37%, trading at UK£8.30 compared to our intrinsic value of £6.07. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since J D Wetherspoon’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of J D Wetherspoon look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for J D Wetherspoon. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in JDW’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe JDW should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JDW for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for JDW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing J D Wetherspoon at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for J D Wetherspoon you should be mindful of and 1 of these shouldn't be ignored.

