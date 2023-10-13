Should You Buy K&S Corporation Limited (ASX:KSC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

K&S Corporation Limited (ASX:KSC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase K&S' shares on or after the 18th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.08 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.18 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that K&S has a trailing yield of 7.3% on the current share price of A$2.45. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether K&S's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether K&S has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 85% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether K&S generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 43% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that K&S's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see K&S earnings per share are up 8.5% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests K&S has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, K&S has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.3% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy K&S for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest and K&S paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. In summary, it's hard to get excited about K&S from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks K&S is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for K&S you should know about.

