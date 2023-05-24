When Should You Buy Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS)?

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad Worth?

Great news for investors – Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad’s ratio of 5.69x is below its peer average of 11.36x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Trade Distributors industry. However, given that Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although KPS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to KPS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KPS for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

