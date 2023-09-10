Should You Buy Lagenda Properties Berhad (KLSE:LAGENDA) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Lagenda Properties Berhad (KLSE:LAGENDA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Lagenda Properties Berhad's shares before the 14th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.03 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.065 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lagenda Properties Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current stock price of MYR1.3. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Lagenda Properties Berhad paid out a comfortable 35% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 54% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Lagenda Properties Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Lagenda Properties Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years. Lagenda Properties Berhad is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Lagenda Properties Berhad has delivered 61% dividend growth per year on average over the past two years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Lagenda Properties Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. Lagenda Properties Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Lagenda Properties Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Lagenda Properties Berhad that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

