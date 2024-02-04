Should You Buy Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Landstar System's shares before the 9th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 8th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.33 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.32 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Landstar System stock has a trailing yield of around 1.7% on the current share price of US$191.88. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Landstar System has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Landstar System

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Landstar System has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 17% of its income after tax.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Landstar System earnings per share are up 3.7% per annum over the last five years. Landstar System is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings and has a history of generating some growth in earnings. We think this is a reasonable combination.

Story continues

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past nine years, Landstar System has increased its dividend at approximately 32% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Landstar System an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Landstar System has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Landstar System more closely.

In light of that, while Landstar System has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Landstar System you should know about.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.