When Should You Buy LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)?

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on LeMaitre Vascular’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for LeMaitre Vascular

What Is LeMaitre Vascular Worth?

Good news, investors! LeMaitre Vascular is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $81.82, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. LeMaitre Vascular’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of LeMaitre Vascular look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 53% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for LeMaitre Vascular. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LMAT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LMAT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LMAT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into LeMaitre Vascular, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that LeMaitre Vascular has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in LeMaitre Vascular, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.