Should You Buy Leong Hup International Berhad (KLSE:LHI) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Leong Hup International Berhad (KLSE:LHI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Leong Hup International Berhad's shares before the 11th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.012 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.024 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Leong Hup International Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 4.4% on the current share price of MYR0.55. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Leong Hup International Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 9.0% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Leong Hup International Berhad earnings per share are up 8.5% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, four years ago, Leong Hup International Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Leong Hup International Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Leong Hup International Berhad is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Leong Hup International Berhad is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Leong Hup International Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

