When Should You Buy Leong Hup International Berhad (KLSE:LHI)?

Leong Hup International Berhad (KLSE:LHI), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM0.60 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.48. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Leong Hup International Berhad's current trading price of RM0.49 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Leong Hup International Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Leong Hup International Berhad?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.19x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.57x, which means if you buy Leong Hup International Berhad today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Leong Hup International Berhad should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like Leong Hup International Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Leong Hup International Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Leong Hup International Berhad, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -3.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, LHI appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on LHI, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LHI for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on LHI should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about Leong Hup International Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Leong Hup International Berhad you should know about.

