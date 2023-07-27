Buy-to-let landlord exodus props up London’s property market

london properties

London’s property market is being supported by landlords forced to sell by higher mortgage rates and government red tape, the chief executive of Foxtons has said.

Guy Gittens said smaller buy-to-let landlords have been particularly struggling with rising rates, which are making many of their investments unprofitable. The average two-year buy-to-let mortgage rate stood at 6.94pc on Thursday, according to data from Moneyfacts.

He said: “There has been an increase in the number of sales agreed and the number of properties exchanged. While the sales market has slowed considerably, several landlords are selling up.”

The comment came as the London-based estate agent reported a 9pc jump in revenue to £70m in the first six months of the year.

Income from lettings jumped 14pc as rents surge. A growing number of people are increasing the length of their tenancies to avoid costs of moving home or from being pushed out by rent increases, Mr Gittens said.

He said: “We’ve seen rent increases of around 12pc across the board.”

While this has been good for Foxtons’ business, Mr Gittens warned that the rental market could be tipped into crisis unless the Government stepped in to stop landlords fleeing the sector.

He added: “We’re not seeing the same volume of landlords enter the market. This is worrying as there is already a huge imbalance of supply and demand. The Government needs to do something to welcome landlords back in the market.

“Unless something is done, supply and demand will be really out of kilter.”

While its lettings business is performing well, Foxtons said sales were down 19pc in the first half of the year.

Mr Gittens said: “The market is still considerably down from Liz Truss’s mini-Budget last year.

“We expect sales to continue to be slow.”

