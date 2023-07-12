Buy-to-let mortgage rates surge to 12-year high in fresh blow to landlords

to let signs

Buy-to-let mortgage rates have soared to their highest rate in at least 12 years in a further blow to beleaguered landlords.

The average rate on a two-year fixed-rate buy-to-let mortgage hit 6.96pc on Wednesday, according to Moneyfacts, surpassing the previous peak of 6.9pc reached after the mini-Budget last October.

The two-year average now stands at the highest level since at least 2011 when Moneyfacts began collecting data.

It came as the Bank of England warned that tax hikes, soaring interest rates and red tape will force more landlords to put up rents or sell their properties.

A spiral of rental sales could add more pressure to falling house prices, the Bank warned.

“Falling profitability could, in principle, cause landlords to sell their property investments and exit the buy-to-let market. If this were to happen in large enough volumes, it could put downward pressure on house prices,” the Bank warned in its latest Financial Stability Report.

Bank officials said landlords were likely to keep raising rents in an attempt to cushion the blow of higher rates. Private rents rose 5pc in the year to May, and the Bank highlighted fresh figures suggesting double-digit increases in the year to June.

Sam Woods, chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), said rapidly climbing rents were a “product of the pressures that landlords are facing”.

He added: “We expect the situation to continue to evolve in that way.”

Wednesday’s rise in mortgage rates means a typical £150,000 interest-only, buy-to-let loan now costs £10,440 a year. That is £4,290 more than a year ago when the average two-year buy-to-let rate was 4.1pc.

The rapid increase has come as interest rates have surged from 0.1pc to 5pc since the Bank of England began raising rates in December 2021.

Landlords are now facing an average increase in their monthly mortgage bills of £275 by the end of 2025 as fixed-rate deals expire and they refinance at much higher rates, according to the Bank of England.

The sharp increase means many landlords will have no choice but to raise rents or face making a loss on many properties.

The buy-to-let sector was already under pressure from changes to tax relief on buy-to-let mortgages, capital gains tax rules, increased regulation, and plans to introduce requirements for energy efficiency upgrades.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said higher taxes prompted some landlords to exit the rental market even before officials started raising interest rates.

Sir Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor for financial stability, added: “There’s a lot of other things going on in the buy-to-let market. There have been taxation changes, new environmental standards and changes to the structure of how you can end tenancies, so there’s a lot of other things apart from interest rates.”

Sir Jon said he expected more private landlords to exit the market in the coming months as buy-to-let also becomes less attractive to new investors.

“We’ve come out of a period of very low interest rates,” he said. “The proportion of small private sector landlords grew during that period. And now we’re in a period of higher interest rates where there are higher returns in other investments. And you would expect that there will be some rebalancing ...because the relative value of different investments changes.”

The Bank reported anecdotal evidence that larger landlords were taking advantage of forced buy-to-let sales to grow their portfolios, helping to the dwindling number of properties on offer to rent.

Officials warned that renters were more vulnerable than homeowners to an interest rate shock. It said: “Renter households tend to have lower incomes than homeowners (including relative to housing costs) and they are likely to have low savings.”

Tenants will come under heavy strain and could be pushed to borrow to cover their costs as investors try to pass on the burden of higher rates, the Bank warned.

