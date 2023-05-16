When Should You Buy Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)?

While Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Lifeway Foods’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Lifeway Foods Worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Lifeway Foods’s ratio of 33.67x is above its peer average of 18.88x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Food industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Lifeway Foods’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Lifeway Foods?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In Lifeway Foods' case, its earnings over the next year are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LWAY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe LWAY should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LWAY for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LWAY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Lifeway Foods, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Lifeway Foods and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Lifeway Foods, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

