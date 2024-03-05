When Should You Buy Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)?

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$272 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$232. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Littelfuse's current trading price of US$239 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Littelfuse’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Littelfuse Worth?

Good news, investors! Littelfuse is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $364.75, but it is currently trading at US$239 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Littelfuse’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Littelfuse?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Littelfuse's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 50%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LFUS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LFUS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LFUS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

