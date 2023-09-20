When Should You Buy LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)?

While LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine LivePerson’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is LivePerson Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – LivePerson is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $6.32, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, LivePerson’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of LivePerson look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 14% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for LivePerson. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LPSN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LPSN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LPSN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing LivePerson at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for LivePerson and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in LivePerson, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

