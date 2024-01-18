Should You Buy Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Lowe's Companies' shares on or after the 23rd of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$4.40 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Lowe's Companies has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of $218.05. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Lowe's Companies paid out a comfortable 33% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 47% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Lowe's Companies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Lowe's Companies has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years. Lowe's Companies is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Lowe's Companies has lifted its dividend by approximately 21% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Lowe's Companies for the upcoming dividend? Lowe's Companies has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Lowe's Companies, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Lowe's Companies for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. We've identified 2 warning signs with Lowe's Companies (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

