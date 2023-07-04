When Should You Buy LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)?

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at LSI Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is LSI Industries Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – LSI Industries is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $17.52, but it is currently trading at US$12.93 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that LSI Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will LSI Industries generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 49% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for LSI Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LYTS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LYTS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LYTS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - LSI Industries has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in LSI Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

