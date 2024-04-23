Buy a 'Lucky for Life" Mass lottery ticket last May? A 25K per year prize nears expiration

Someone out there is owed $25,000 a year for life by the Massachusetts Lottery.

But nobody knows who it is, including the actual winner.

And the last opportunity to claim the prize is coming up.

"There is still an unclaimed $25,000-a-year-for-life prize" from a May 17, 2023 "Lucky for Life" drawing," according to a statement from the Mass Lottery. The winner must claim the prize by May 17, otherwise it will become part of the money the lottery gives to the state.

Think it could be you? Here's what to know.

Where was the winning ticket sold?

"The winning ticket was sold at J Convenience Store & Laundromat, 229 North Main St. in Natick," the statement notes, adding that the last day to claim this prize is May 17, 2024.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 15-22-28-29-41, Lucky Ball 6.

"We see these kinds of cases probably five-to-seven times a year," Mass Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said on Tuesday.

"There are a mix of reasons why it happens," Teja added. "Sometimes, people are aware they have won - they just haven't gotten to claiming the prize. Other times, people just don't realize it, and it's these kinds of public notices from us that make them aware they've won. We've seen a pretty high success rate with getting prizes claimed when we make these announcements."

Teja added that lottery participants have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes, explaining that "lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns."

Unclaimed prizes aren't necessarily an uncommon occurrence.

Just last week on April 19, Michael Curtin of Maynard claimed a $100,000 Mass Cash prize two weeks before it expired, according to Teja.

Curtin bought his winning ticket at Honey Land, in Fitchburg, according to the Mass Lottery, noting the store received a $1,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: Mass Lottery: Unclaimed 'Lucky for Life' ticket near expiration