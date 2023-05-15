When Should You Buy RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)?

While RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine RE/MAX Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is RE/MAX Holdings Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! RE/MAX Holdings is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $25.67, but it is currently trading at US$18.85 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, RE/MAX Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of RE/MAX Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 66% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for RE/MAX Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since RMAX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RMAX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RMAX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Be aware that RE/MAX Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is concerning...

