When Should You Buy Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)?

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Microchip Technology’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Microchip Technology

Is Microchip Technology Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Microchip Technology seems to be fairly priced at around 3.26% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Microchip Technology today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $80.98, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Microchip Technology’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Microchip Technology look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -1.6% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Microchip Technology. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MCHP seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MCHP for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on MCHP should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, Microchip Technology has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Microchip Technology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.