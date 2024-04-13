When Should You Buy Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$93.34 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$80.58. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Microchip Technology's current trading price of US$85.64 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Microchip Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Microchip Technology Worth?

According to our valuation model, Microchip Technology seems to be fairly priced at around 13% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Microchip Technology today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $97.93, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Microchip Technology’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Microchip Technology look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Microchip Technology, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -17%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MCHP seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MCHP for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on MCHP should the price fluctuate below its true value.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Microchip Technology.

