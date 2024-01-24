When Should You Buy MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)?

While MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 19% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at MillerKnoll’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In MillerKnoll?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 14% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy MillerKnoll today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $31.44, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because MillerKnoll’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will MillerKnoll generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for MillerKnoll. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MLKN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MLKN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about MillerKnoll as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in MillerKnoll.

If you are no longer interested in MillerKnoll, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

