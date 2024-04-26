When Should You Buy Mister Spex SE (ETR:MRX)?

Mister Spex SE (ETR:MRX), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the XTRA over the last few months, increasing to €4.13 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €2.75. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Mister Spex's current trading price of €2.88 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Mister Spex’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Mister Spex Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, Mister Spex seems to be fairly priced at around 9.02% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Mister Spex today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €2.64, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Mister Spex’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Mister Spex generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Mister Spex's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MRX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MRX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Mister Spex, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Mister Spex and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Mister Spex, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

