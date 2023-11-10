When Should You Buy Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)?

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$69.15 and falling to the lows of US$57.99. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Monarch Casino & Resort's current trading price of US$62.52 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Monarch Casino & Resort’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Monarch Casino & Resort Worth?

Great news for investors – Monarch Casino & Resort is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $98.10, but it is currently trading at US$62.52 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Monarch Casino & Resort’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Monarch Casino & Resort look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Monarch Casino & Resort, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 6.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since MCRI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MCRI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MCRI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Monarch Casino & Resort and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Monarch Casino & Resort, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

