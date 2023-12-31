When Should You Buy MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG)?

MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM0.47 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.42. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether MTAG Group Berhad's current trading price of RM0.46 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at MTAG Group Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is MTAG Group Berhad Worth?

Great news for investors – MTAG Group Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that MTAG Group Berhad’s ratio of 12.55x is below its peer average of 21.05x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Commercial Services industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because MTAG Group Berhad’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will MTAG Group Berhad generate?

KLSE:MTAG Earnings and Revenue Growth December 31st 2023

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. MTAG Group Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 52%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MTAG is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MTAG for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MTAG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with MTAG Group Berhad, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

