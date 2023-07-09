When Should You Buy News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)?

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at News’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is News Worth?

Great news for investors – News is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $31.16, but it is currently trading at US$19.71 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because News’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of News look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for News. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since NWSA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NWSA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NWSA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for News and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in News, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

