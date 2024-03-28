When Should You Buy Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Norfolk Southern’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Norfolk Southern Worth?

According to our valuation model, Norfolk Southern seems to be fairly priced at around 9.45% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Norfolk Southern today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $229.99, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Norfolk Southern’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Norfolk Southern look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 83% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Norfolk Southern. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NSC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NSC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Norfolk Southern as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Norfolk Southern.

