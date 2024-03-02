When Should You Buy Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX)?

While Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 15% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Northwest Pipe’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Northwest Pipe Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 22%, trading at US$29.86 compared to our intrinsic value of $24.41. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! In addition to this, it seems like Northwest Pipe’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Northwest Pipe?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Northwest Pipe's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 23%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in NWPX’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe NWPX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NWPX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NWPX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

