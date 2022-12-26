U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9910
    +0.1190 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,860.92
    +22.51 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.68
    -0.27 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2022: Card Linked Financing, Off-Card Financing, Virtual Rent to Own Models, Integrated Online Shopping App Analysis/Forecasts 2021-2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast By Region, Channel (In-Store, Online), Business Model (Card Linked Financing, Off-Card Financing, Virtual Rent to Own Models, Integrated Online Shopping Apps), Spend Category and Segment, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market size was valued at US$141.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.3% during 2021-2026.

Online payments are rapidly growing as more consumers are taking advantage of online shopping favoring growth. BNPL over the last couple of years has gained popularity as an alternative credit option, a trend expected to continue during the forecast period. The payment method has emerged as a popular choice with GenZ and Millennials.

Scope

  • This report provides overview and service addressable market for BNPL market

  • It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends

  • It includes global market forecasts for the BNPL Market and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends

  • It contains details of M&A deals in the BNPL space, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of BNPL industry

  • The detailed value chain consists of four layers: Lending layer, Open Banking layer, Security Provider layer, and Credit Bureaus layer

Reasons to Buy

  • This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global BNPL market by channel type, business model, spend category, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies

  • Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in BNPL markets

  • The report also highlights key channel type segments (In-Store, Online)

  • The report also highlights key business model type segments (Integrated Online Shopping Apps (IOSA), Off-Card Financing (OFC), Virtual Rent to Own Model (VRTO), Card Linked Financing (CLF)

  • The report also highlights key spend category segments (Fashion & Apparel, Food & Beverages/ Groceries, Furniture, Home Appliances, Hotels & Vacations, Media & Entertainment, Motor Fuel, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Sports & Fitness Equipment, Others)

  • With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality

  • The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in BNPL markets

  • The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help BFSI stakeholders, service providers, and other BNPL players succeed in growing the BNPL market globally

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Snapshot

2 Research Scope & Segmentation

3 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Industry Trend Analysis
3.1 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) - Industry Value Chain
3.1.1 Lending
3.1.2 Open Banking
3.1.3 Security Provider
3.1.4 Credit Bureaus
3.2 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Structure - PORTER's Analysis
3.3 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) - Market Variables & Impact Analysis
3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.1 Proliferation of Online Payments
3.3.1.2 Growth of Social Media & E-commerce
3.3.1.3 Technological Advancements in Super Apps and Machine Learning
3.3.2 Market Challenges/Impediments
3.3.2.1 BNPL Regulation
3.3.2.2 Failure to properly disclose terms and conditions
3.3.2.3 Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) and BNPL credit approval process
3.3.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
3.3.4 Russia-Ukraine conflict
3.3.5 Consumer Use Cases
3.3.5.1 Convenience
3.3.5.2 Deferred payment without fees
3.3.5.3 Purchase protection
3.3.5.4 Fraud mitigation
3.3.5.5 Increased purchasing power
3.3.6 Merchant use cases
3.3.6.1 Increased checkout basket size
3.3.6.2 Improved customer conversion/reduced checkout abandonment
3.3.6.3 Immediate access to funds
3.3.6.4 Fraud and default risk
3.4 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)- Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)
3.4.1 M&A Activity Dashboard
3.5 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)- Patent Analysis
3.5.1 Patent Analytics Dashboard
3.6 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)- Job Analysis
3.6.1 Job Analytics Dashboard
3.7 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)- Venture Financing Analysis
3.7.1 Venture Financing Dashboard
3.8 Social Media Analysis
3.8.1 Social Media Analytics Dashboard

4 Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Revenue Opportunity
4.1 Global Market Revenue Snapshot
4.2 Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market By Channel Type
4.3 Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market By Business Model
4.4 Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market By Spend Category

5 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Regional Outlook
5.1 Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) - Regional Deep Dive

6 Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Competitive Landscape
6.1 BNPL Competitive Analysis
6.2 BNPL Vendor Snapshot

7 Methodology and Scope

Companies Mentioned

  • Affirm Inc.

  • Afterpay Ltd

  • Amazon Payments, Inc.

  • Klarna Bank AB

  • Mastercard Inc.

  • PayPal Holdings Inc.

  • Sezzle Inc.

  • Splitit Payment Ltd

  • Visa Inc.

  • Zip Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o83b57

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is warning against something he himself has done — borrowing against the value of securities one owns — because of the risk of “mass panic” in the stock market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Russia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’

  • Bitcoin hashrate drops nearly 40% as deadly U.S. storm unplugs miners

    The Bitcoin network hashrate has dropped by more than 38.8% from its peak on Wednesday, as many U.S.-based miners have been forced to switch down their facilities due to deadly blizzards. See related article: British Columbia suspends new electricity connections for crypto miners Fast facts See related article: Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 3.27% in latest […]

  • 4 Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    Some of the biggest names in the world had a lousy year which makes them perfect additions to your portfolio.

  • Bill Gates Hit By Housing Market Swoon? Billionaire Reportedly Lists Daughter's Apartment At Discount

    More evidence for the housing market downturn came this week, as a slew of housing market readings came in worse than expected. Now, there appears to be anecdotal evidence to confirm the same. What Happened: Bill Gates has listed for sale the three-bedroom New York City apartment that he bought for his daughter Jennifer in 2018, the New York Post reported. The twist in the tale is that the asking price is $4.75 million, a discount from the $5 million at which it was purchased. The condominium, w

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 12 Stocks

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top twelve stocks that are on Cathie Wood’s radar. For more stocks, head on over to Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 5 Stocks. If there’s one thing that can be said for certain in today’s highly volatile environment, it’s that 2022 has not […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Not Finished Yet; Tesla Shanghai Production Halted

    The ailing market rally is still fighting. Celsius, Shift4Payments lead growth stocks to watch. Tesla Shanghai production has been suspended.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • Where Do Billionaires Keep Their Money?

    Billionaires have been able to not only acquire wealth but most have gradually built it over time. This means that many have had successful investments, which makes it natural for everyone else to wonder where they are investing or keeping … Continue reading → The post Where Do Billionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • McDonald's unveils first automated location, social media worried it will cut 'millions' of jobs

    Some users worried the technology will end up cutting "millions" of jobs, but McDonald's argued the system helps restaurant crews focus on speed and accuracy in food prep.

  • Comcast Customers Face a Huge Holiday Data Breach

    First a price hike, then Comcast customers got an unwanted present for the holidays (how to know if you are impacted).

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks to Avoid in 2023

    With that in mind, let's have a look at three stocks worth avoiding in 2023: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). E.U. regulators have threatened the company with antitrust fines that could total up to 10% of the company's annual revenue, amounting to $11.8 billion based on the past 12 months.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth in 20 Years

    What follows are five surefire stocks that can help build generational wealth over the next 20 years. One such winner that can keep on winning for its shareholders is payment processor Visa (NYSE: V). In terms of credit card network market share by purchase volume, Visa is in a class of its own in the United States.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • One Company Dominates Wall Street on Oil Frenzy

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced volatility this year, facing multiple headwinds. Even so, a few stocks listed in the index performed well. Here's a look at four of them.

  • SPAC Boom Ends in Frenzy of Liquidation

    With few prospects for deals and a surprise tax bill looming next year, special-purpose acquisition companies are closing at a rate of about four a day this month.

  • Number of over-50s on zero hours contracts soars to record high

    The number of over-50s working in zero-hours contracts has surged to a record high, new data has shown.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These top-tier stocks make for genius buys with the Nasdaq Composite plunging as much as 38% from its peak.

  • Santa Claus rally, FTX fallout, and restart of Keystone top week ahead

    The unravelling of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, Boeing's safety exemption, the housing market, and bids to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) with oil are driving markets.

  • Stocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks made small advances while currencies were mixed in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets closed for holidays.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Russia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s Ready to Talk, Blames Oth

  • 15 Most Hated Companies in America

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 most hated companies in America. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 most hated companies in America. In an ideal world, companies would be supported by the general population. After all, the economy of a country defines […]