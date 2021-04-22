Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities in India to 2028 - Featuring Edeka Zentral, Tengelmann and Dirk Rossmann Among Others

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) providers are tapping into a wide pool of Gen Z and millennials consumers who are wary of using credit cards in India. That said, the coronavirus induced lockdown, job losses, salary cuts, and uncertain incomes have helped the surge of already rising BNPL popularity in India. For instance, LazyPay - one of the key players in the BNPL payment method in India - has seen a surge in its overall customers and is currently serving over 30 million users in India. Simpl, another BNPL payment provider in the country witnessed a 40% increase in transactions for daily essentials from hyper-local merchants, after the coronavirus outbreak. Growing popularity of BNPL payment method is attracting several big players such as Paytm who are looking to enter the BNPL market.



India is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets when it comes to the adoption of BNPL and digital payment, mainly because of its demographics and high youth population percentage.



Moreover, to overcome the internet network constraints, especially in rural areas - the Reserve Bank of India is pushing FinTech companies to deploy and provide offline solutions. The wider availability of BNPL payments is expected to be the next big thing pushing the growth of this segment in the country.



According to the Q4 2020 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 65.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 11570.7 million in 2021.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in India remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 24.2% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 6990.5 million in 2020 to reach US$ 52827.2 million by 2028.



This report provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Buy Now Pay Later industry in India. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details market opportunities across 40 market segments in Buy Now Pay Later for the period 2019-2028 and identifies opportunities in India. It captures essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction across end-use segments.



Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in India. Below is a summary of key market segments:



India BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

India Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players



India Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Online Channel

POS Channel

India Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

India Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

India Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

India Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

India Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

India Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

India Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

Reasons to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Buy Now Pay Later Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate BNPL strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the BNPL industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report



2. India Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness

2.1 India Buy Now Pay Later - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.2 India Buy Now Pay Later - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.3 India Buy Now Pay Later - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



3. India Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

3.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028

3.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

3.3 Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028

3.4 Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028

3.5 Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028

3.6 Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base, 2019 - 2028

3.7 Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 - 2028



4. India Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel

4.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by Channel, 2019 - 2028

4.2 Buy Now Pay Later Online Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028

4.3 Buy Now Pay Later POS Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028



5. India Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector

5.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by End-Use Sector - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

5.2 Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by End-Use Sector

5.3 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Retail Product Category



6. India Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028

6.1 India Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

6.2 India Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

6.3 India Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



7. India Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028

7.1 India Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

7.2 India Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

7.3 India Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



8. India Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028

8.1 India Buy Now Pay Later Leisure & Entertainment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

8.2 India Buy Now Pay Later Leisure & Entertainment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

8.3 India Buy Now Pay Later Leisure & Entertainment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



9. India Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028

9.1 India Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.2 India Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.3 India Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



10. India Buy Now Pay Later in Other Segment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019 - 2028

10.1 India Buy Now Pay Later Other Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10.2 India Buy Now Pay Later Other Segment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10.3 India Buy Now Pay Later Other Segment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



11. India Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

11.1 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

11.2 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

11.3 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

11.4 Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis



12. Further Reading

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Related Research

12.3 The Knowledge Center



