U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,865.25
    +10.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,522.00
    +106.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,933.75
    +18.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.90
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.29
    -0.24 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    -11.80 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0642
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +0.71 (+3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2079
    +0.0054 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6700
    +0.2410 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,685.46
    -159.13 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.90
    -6.78 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.22
    +71.21 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

Buy Now Pay Later Global Market to Reach $467.34 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 45.7%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global buy-now-pay-later market is expected to grow from $71.20 billion in 2021 to $103.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.5%. The market is expected to grow to $467.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 45.7%.

In 2021, North America was the largest region in the buy now pay later market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this buy now pay later market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

An increase in the adoption of online payment methods is expected to propel the growth of the buy-now-pay-later market going forward. Online payments refer to payments that are made for goods or services that have been purchased online or offline. With the buy now, pay later option, customers can make small-ticket purchases both offline and online and make fast payments. For instance, in April 2021, according to Razorpay, an India-based financial services company, the rate of digital payment transactions in India during January, February, and March 2021 increased by 76% compared to the same period in 2020, whereas Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) experienced a staggering growth of 569%. Therefore, the increase in the adoption of online payment methods is driving the growth of the buy-now-pay-later market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the buy-now-pay-later market. Major market players are concentrating on offering customers cutting-edge digital services to sustain their position in the buy-now-pay-later market. F

For instance, in January 2022, Temenos, a Switzerland-based software and apps company, launched Temenos Banking Cloud, the first AI-driven buy-now-pay-later banking service in the market. Through alternative credit products, this offering is expected to give banks and fintechs additional revenue options, assist them in expanding into new areas, and strengthen their connections with customers and business partners. By offering transparency into automated judgments and pairing BNPL customers with suitable loan offers based on their past, Temenos BNPL assists banks in developing lending programmes that are driven by patented, explainable AI technology. Therefore, technological advancement is boosting the growth of the buy-now-pay-later market.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Channel: Online; POS
2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium Enterprises
3) By End Use: Consumer Electronics; Fashion and Garment; Healthcare; Leisure and Entertainment; Retail; Others End-User

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Buy Now Pay Later Market Characteristics

3. Buy Now Pay Later Market Trends And Strategies

4. Buy Now Pay Later Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Buy Now Pay Later Market Size And Growth

6. Buy Now Pay Later Market Segmentation

7. Buy Now Pay Later Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Market

9. China Buy Now Pay Later Market

10. India Buy Now Pay Later Market

11. Japan Buy Now Pay Later Market

12. Australia Buy Now Pay Later Market

13. Indonesia Buy Now Pay Later Market

14. South Korea Buy Now Pay Later Market

15. Western Europe Buy Now Pay Later Market

16. UK Buy Now Pay Later Market

17. Germany Buy Now Pay Later Market

18. France Buy Now Pay Later Market

19. Eastern Europe Buy Now Pay Later Market

20. Russia Buy Now Pay Later Market

21. North America Buy Now Pay Later Market

22. USA Buy Now Pay Later Market

23. South America Buy Now Pay Later Market

24. Brazil Buy Now Pay Later Market

25. Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Market

26. Africa Buy Now Pay Later Market

27. Buy Now Pay Later Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Buy Now Pay Later Market

29. Buy Now Pay Later Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Paytm Postpaid

  • PayPal Holdings Inc.

  • Affirm Inc.

  • Klarna Inc.

  • Splitit

  • Sezzle

  • Perpay Inc.

  • Openpay

  • Quadpay Inc.

  • LatitudePay

  • Laybuy Group Holdings Limited

  • Payl8r (Social Money Ltd.)

  • ePayLater

  • Zest Money

  • Lazypay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrssmw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buy-now-pay-later-global-market-to-reach-467-34-billion-by-2026-at-a-cagr-of-45-7-301710546.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 'A perfect storm': It's anyone's guess when Tesla stock will stop tanking

    The bottom in Tesla's stock is still being searched for.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • Doug Kass Predicted Some of the Biggest Surprises of 2022: Here's His 2023 List

    For those willing to hear a different -- anti-group think -- view, Kass has plenty of bets for what could happen over the next 12 months, including Elon Musk saving Twitter at the expense of Tesla , a shock Apple merger, a major plummet in Bitcoin's value and those predicted jumps in gold and oil. Of course, Kass had some predictions, especially political ones, that didn't pan out.

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • Dow 30 Stocks List: Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index

    In this article, we discuss the Dow 30 stocks and their rank according to the 2022 hedge fund bullishness index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, sometimes known as Dow Jones or just the Dow, is an indicator of 30 renowned American firms that are traded on NYSE and NASDAQ. One of the first and most […]

  • 12 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best beaten down stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now. The US equity market has been very volatile since the start of 2022. The three leading indices […]

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Meta and Alphabet Are Losing Their Advertising Throne

    Meta and Alphabet Lose The Advertising Throne It seems that the long-held duopoly ruling the $300 billion advertising market is coming to an end as tech giants are fighting for their piece of the pie. Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) are losing their dominance to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). Figures According to Insider Intelligence, this will be the first year since 2014 that these two corporati

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • Here's My 2023 Stock Pick -- and Advice That's Perhaps More Important

    I'll give you my bet for the year, but let me warn you that no good investor just decides on Jan. 1 to hold a stock for a year with no safeguards. This is what they do instead.

  • Gilead buys out rights to cancer therapy from Jounce for $67 million

    The amended licensing deal will bolster Jounce's cash resources in a challenging market for biotech companies. Shares of Jounce more than doubled to $1.68, while Gilead's shares fell marginally in after market trading. Gilead will now be solely responsible for all further development and commercialization of GS-1811 globally.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Tesla Bounces After Leading Growth Sell-Off; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    Tesla bounced early after leading a growth sell-off with Moderna and Nvidia. Many industrial and energy plays are thriving

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint All Hit Record Lows Today

    Several popular names in the electric vehicle (EV) sector saw their stocks hit new all-time lows this morning. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped about 7%, while shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) were down by 5.5% at its lows. Over the past year, investors had driven shares of these stocks to lofty valuations based on just potential.

  • Tesla stock slides amid production slowdown in China, surging COVID cases

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Pras Subramanian and Seana Smith examine Tesla shares after EV production concerns arise from China.

  • Chip glut has prices coming down while ‘chipmakers are hurting’: Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on how chipmakers are grappling with a glut of supply following a major shortage throughout the height of the coronavirus pandemic.