U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9910
    +0.1190 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,860.92
    +22.51 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.68
    -0.27 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

Buy Now Pay Later Services Markets - Global Forecast to 2028 Featuring Affirm, Afterpay, Klarn, LayBuy, Paypal, Pay 18r, PerPay, Quadpay, Sezzle, Splitit

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Services Market, By Component, Channel, Vertical, Application, Region: Global Forecast to 2028." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Buy Now Pay Later Services Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes.

The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies.

Major players in Buy Now Pay Later Services Market include Affirm Holdings Inc, Afterpay, Klarna Bank AB, LayBuy Group Holdings Limited, Paypal Holdings, Pay 18r, PerPay, Quadpay, Sezzle, Splitit.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Market Analysis and Insights: Buy Now Pay Later Services Market Analysis & Insights

Buy Now Pay Later Services Market Scope and Market Size

The key deliverables of this report are Market statistics with detailed classifications and splits by revenue. Buy Now Pay Later Services Market revenues segmented by component, deployment mode, application, vertical and region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Buy Now Pay Later Services Market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies.

The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.Detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and company rankings.

Report further studies the market development status and future and Buy Now Pay Later Services Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Buy Now Pay Later Services Market segmentation by component, deployment mode, application, vertical and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Component

  • Solution

  • Services

By Channel

  • Online

  • POS

By Vertical Videos

  • Home

  • Furniture

  • Electronics

  • Fashion

  • Others

By Application

  • Retail Goods

  • Media Entertainment

  • Healthcare

By Region

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Rest of APAC

  • Rest of the World (RoW)

  • Middle East

  • Africa

  • South America

Companies Mentioned

  • Affirm Holdings Inc

  • Afterpay

  • Klarna Bank AB

  • LayBuy Group Holdings Limited

  • Paypal Holdings

  • Pay 18r

  • PerPay

  • Quadpay

  • Sezzle

  • Splitit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdm4bv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: When Does Wall Street Return From Christmas Break?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is warning against something he himself has done — borrowing against the value of securities one owns — because of the risk of “mass panic” in the stock market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Russia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’

  • 4 Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    Some of the biggest names in the world had a lousy year which makes them perfect additions to your portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 12 Stocks

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top twelve stocks that are on Cathie Wood’s radar. For more stocks, head on over to Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 5 Stocks. If there’s one thing that can be said for certain in today’s highly volatile environment, it’s that 2022 has not […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Not Finished Yet; Tesla Shanghai Production Halted

    The ailing market rally is still fighting. Celsius, Shift4Payments lead growth stocks to watch. Tesla Shanghai production has been suspended.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • Bitcoin hashrate drops nearly 40% as deadly U.S. storm unplugs miners

    The Bitcoin network hashrate has dropped by more than 38.8% from its peak on Wednesday, as many U.S.-based miners have been forced to switch down their facilities due to deadly blizzards. See related article: British Columbia suspends new electricity connections for crypto miners Fast facts See related article: Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 3.27% in latest […]

  • Where Do Billionaires Keep Their Money?

    Billionaires have been able to not only acquire wealth but most have gradually built it over time. This means that many have had successful investments, which makes it natural for everyone else to wonder where they are investing or keeping … Continue reading → The post Where Do Billionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bill Gates Hit By Housing Market Swoon? Billionaire Reportedly Lists Daughter's Apartment At Discount

    More evidence for the housing market downturn came this week, as a slew of housing market readings came in worse than expected. Now, there appears to be anecdotal evidence to confirm the same. What Happened: Bill Gates has listed for sale the three-bedroom New York City apartment that he bought for his daughter Jennifer in 2018, the New York Post reported. The twist in the tale is that the asking price is $4.75 million, a discount from the $5 million at which it was purchased. The condominium, w

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks to Avoid in 2023

    With that in mind, let's have a look at three stocks worth avoiding in 2023: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). E.U. regulators have threatened the company with antitrust fines that could total up to 10% of the company's annual revenue, amounting to $11.8 billion based on the past 12 months.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth in 20 Years

    What follows are five surefire stocks that can help build generational wealth over the next 20 years. One such winner that can keep on winning for its shareholders is payment processor Visa (NYSE: V). In terms of credit card network market share by purchase volume, Visa is in a class of its own in the United States.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • One Company Dominates Wall Street on Oil Frenzy

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced volatility this year, facing multiple headwinds. Even so, a few stocks listed in the index performed well. Here's a look at four of them.

  • SPAC Boom Ends in Frenzy of Liquidation

    With few prospects for deals and a surprise tax bill looming next year, special-purpose acquisition companies are closing at a rate of about four a day this month.

  • Americans' personal savings have plunged to a staggering $520 billion — from $4.85 trillion in 2020. Here are 3 easy ways to buck that dangerous downtrend

    The national savings total has dropped over $100 billion in one month — don’t run out of your savings at the wrong time.

  • China’s Economy Is Showing Increasing Strain From the Covid Tsunami

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Russia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s Ready to Talk, Blames Other SideChina’s economy continued to slow in December as the

  • Comcast Customers Face a Huge Holiday Data Breach

    First a price hike, then Comcast customers got an unwanted present for the holidays (how to know if you are impacted).

  • Santa Claus rally, FTX fallout, and restart of Keystone top week ahead

    The unravelling of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, Boeing's safety exemption, the housing market, and bids to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) with oil are driving markets.

  • Stocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks made small advances while currencies were mixed in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets closed for holidays.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Russia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s Ready to Talk, Blames Oth

  • Christmas Shopping? 3 Stocks To Bring Holiday Cheer

    We’re down to the wire now, in the final week of 2022, as the days count down, and it’s time to find the last good stock buys for the year. While the bearish trend of the past year has made cheerful holiday stock shopping more difficult this time around, there are still enough sound stocking-stuffers out there. To start with, even though the main market indexes are down, that doesn’t mean that every individual stock is down. It’s important to remember here that the indexes are averages, put toge