Buy Now Pay Later Services Markets - Global Forecast to 2028 Featuring Affirm, Afterpay, Klarn, LayBuy, Paypal, Pay 18r, PerPay, Quadpay, Sezzle, Splitit
Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later Services Market, By Component, Channel, Vertical, Application, Region: Global Forecast to 2028." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Buy Now Pay Later Services Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes.
The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies.
Major players in Buy Now Pay Later Services Market include Affirm Holdings Inc, Afterpay, Klarna Bank AB, LayBuy Group Holdings Limited, Paypal Holdings, Pay 18r, PerPay, Quadpay, Sezzle, Splitit.
The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Market Analysis and Insights: Buy Now Pay Later Services Market Analysis & Insights
Buy Now Pay Later Services Market Scope and Market Size
The key deliverables of this report are Market statistics with detailed classifications and splits by revenue. Buy Now Pay Later Services Market revenues segmented by component, deployment mode, application, vertical and region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Buy Now Pay Later Services Market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies.
The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.Detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and company rankings.
Report further studies the market development status and future and Buy Now Pay Later Services Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Buy Now Pay Later Services Market segmentation by component, deployment mode, application, vertical and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
By Component
Solution
Services
By Channel
Online
POS
By Vertical Videos
Home
Furniture
Electronics
Fashion
Others
By Application
Retail Goods
Media Entertainment
Healthcare
By Region
North America
US
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
Rest of APAC
Rest of the World (RoW)
Middle East
Africa
South America
Companies Mentioned
Affirm Holdings Inc
Afterpay
Klarna Bank AB
LayBuy Group Holdings Limited
Paypal Holdings
Pay 18r
PerPay
Quadpay
Sezzle
Splitit
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdm4bv
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900