U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,154.05
    -1.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,746.54
    -65.96 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,703.08
    +34.92 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,907.09
    -1.83 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.74
    -1.92 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.70
    +34.30 (+1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    20.21
    +0.32 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0249
    +0.0077 (+0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6970
    -0.0510 (-1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2171
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0470
    -0.7840 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,571.64
    -912.16 (-3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    518.62
    -14.01 (-2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Play now, pay later: Halliday bags $6M seed round led by a16z

Anita Ramaswamy
·4 min read

Blockchain-based games have seen a surge in popularity, but playing them is getting expensive. Play-to-earn games like StepN require players to purchase an NFT before they can participate, while other crypto video games offer users pricey upgrades such as virtual avatars and distinctive skins or costumes.

Halliday, a startup founded last November by Akshay Malhotra and Griffin Dunaif, is building a "buy now, pay later"-style financing product targeted toward gamers who want to pay off in-game purchases over time.

"It's quite remarkable that video games, these virtual worlds, now have fully-fledged market economies. In these worlds, you have digital property, digital ownership, and items with real-world value. One thing we were struck by was that because these things have real-world value, it can actually be quite difficult to acquire them and have ownership, and one of the fundamental tenets of blockchain is that ownership," CTO Dunaif told TechCrunch in an interview.

As is the case with many traditional BNPL providers such as Klarna and AfterPay, Halliday's product will be interest-free for users, CEO Malhotra, who previously worked in the hedge fund space, said.

Unlike with traditional BNPL providers, though, Halliday won't charge penalty fees to users who default on their payments, Malhotra explained.

Instead, he described Halliday as a "repo" product. Gamers can purchase an in-game asset with a Halliday extension at checkout and start using it immediately, but the asset will be stored with Halliday until it is fully paid off, Malhotra said. Once the payments are complete, Halliday will transfer custody of the asset to the gamer, he added.

If a gamer doesn't pay what they owe on time, rather than reporting the delinquency to a credit agency, Halliday will just take back control of the digital asset, according to Malhotra. Halliday has developed its own smart contracts that "wrap" NFTs, meaning that gamers possessing those wrapped NFTs can use the underlying object but cannot sell, transfer or hold the rights to the NFT itself. Game developers, too, often have their own internal access mechanisms that would prevent a user from taking possession of a virtual asset and holding onto it if they aren't authorized to do so, he added.

Concept art for Halliday's metaverse BNPL platform
Concept art for Halliday's metaverse BNPL platform

Concept art for Halliday's platform Image Credits: Halliday

Though Halliday plans to charge an initial fee to customers using the product to cover the startup's costs, Malhotra hopes to eliminate the fee over time as his goal is to keep the product as low-cost as possible for gamers. The founders did not share any further detail on their monetization plans, noting that they are still focused solely on building the product itself.

One major consideration for Halliday will be how to model risk associated with its loans since the company will be paying game developers upfront for digital assets on behalf of its users.

"There are not that many comparables for how to model risk for something like this, so this is where our team has been working to try to come up with innovative new approaches," Malhotra said.

As for time frame, Malhotra noted that gamers will eventually be able to decide how long they need to pay off a given purchase with Halliday. The founders envision that average terms will be around 1-3 months to start, he said.

The six-person team plans to launch its product in a beta partnership with League of Kingdoms in a few weeks, Malhotra said. A full public launch is expected to take place shortly after the beta, he added.

In preparation for the launch, Halliday has raised a $6M seed round led by a16z crypto, with participation from Hashed, a_capital, SV Angel, Immersion Partners, Sabrina Hahn and others, according to the company.

Already, many video games that have in-game purchases allow players to rent virtual objects. But Malhotra and Dunaif argue that a product like Halliday that enables ownership is still in-demand.

"If you look at comparable, real-world, economic markets, like cars, like housing, you see that there's always rentals, leasing and ownership -- but there is a huge preference to own," Malhotra said. "If there's a way that you can own and get all the benefits associated with ownership, such as the emotional attachment, the emotional benefits, the economic benefits, everything else attached to that, and if there's a solution for that, there should be demand for it."

Recommended Stories

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As 2022 Smartphone Forecasts Lowered

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • 1 Big Reason Microsoft Could Catch Amazon in the Cloud

    The U.S. federal government has not embraced a multi-cloud approach as the private sector has. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is taking steps to address the issue that could change the landscape for massive government cloud contracts. Each cloud provider has a unique set of software and analytical tools available to their cloud-hosting infrastructure customers.

  • Top 10 Biggest Semiconductor Companies

    The modern economy runs on semiconductors. The tiny electronic circuits, named for the electrical properties of the material from which they're made, are the brains for millions of devices, including space vehicles, car computers, smartphones, medical equipment, appliances, and more.

  • Apple to delay major iPad update so new features can be improved, report claims

    Apple could delay the release of its major upcoming iPad software update, according to a new reports. The new update, iPadOS 16, was unveiled at Apple’s WWDC event in June. It included a range of features, mostly notably “Stage Manager”, which introduces a whole new way of multitasking on the iPad.

  • BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences in August 2022:

  • JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the JFrog Q2 fiscal 2022 financial results conference call. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us as we review JFrog's second quarter financial results, which were announced following market close today via press release. Leading the call today will be JFrog's CEO and co-founder, Shlomi Ben Haim; and Jacob Shulman, JFrog's CFO.

  • Gucci’s Crypto Payment Options Set to Explode in U.S.

    Gucci is accepting more crypto than ever, as ApeCoin joins the fold and it prepares to make all of its U.S. stores crypto-ready this week.

  • Ethereum Classic Is Not Ethereum so a Merge-Fueled Rally Won't Last: Messari

    “Based on the fundamentals, it's unlikely Ethereum Classic has any long-term viability,” Messari wrote in a report.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Thoma Bravo Swoops In To Buy Ping Identity

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Infineon, AMD Stock Prices Show Diverging Fortunes in Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- With an industrywide boom in semiconductor sales running out of steam, the sector is dividing into two camps. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanChip companies that cater to automakers, data centers and industrial firms are still trying to keep up with demand, while those exposed to consumer electronics are stuck

  • The best smartphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Chip Maker AMD Prospers as Rival Intel Struggles

    Advanced Micro Devices reported a sharp increase in quarterly sales, driven by strength in its data-center business where rival Intel has been stumbling, but issued a muted outlook for the current period. The company also issued a subdued outlook for the current quarter, projecting roughly $6.7 billion in sales. Unlike Intel, which cut its full-year outlook last week, AMD maintained its full-year sales outlook despite a weaker overall personal-computer market, citing its strength in other areas.

  • Big Tech Is the West’s Surprise Weapon in Competition With Russia, China

    Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and others face criticism at home over their influence in the marketplace and public square, but their role in Ukraine shows how they are becoming an asset in the West’s rivalry with Russia and China.

  • Salesforce Shuts Hong Kong Office Amid Brewing US - China Tensions; Consolidates Partnership With Alibaba

    Salesforce, Inc (NYSE: CRM) consolidated its strategic partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to expand the presence of its software relationship management software in the country, TechCrunch reports. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of Salesforce's software across Greater China. The move helped Salesforce optimize its business structure to serve the Greater China Region better and involved opening new roles while eliminating others. Also Read: Unity Software

  • SK Hynix says has developed its most advanced 238-layer storage chip

    South Korea's SK Hynix Inc has developed its most advanced NAND flash chip made up of 238 layers of memory cells for use in PC storage devices and later smartphones and servers, the world's second-largest memory chip maker said on Wednesday. SK Hynix described it as the "industry's highest" NAND flash chip and it follows U.S. rival Micron Technology Inc saying last week it had begun shipping a 232-layer NAND chip. SK Hynix said the new 238-layer chip is the smallest NAND flash chip in size, boasts a 50% improvement in data transfer speed over previous generation chips and power efficiency as well, as it cuts the volume of energy consumed for data reading by 21%.

  • Lenovo’s newest and most advanced laptop is 60% off on Amazon for a limited time: 'Unbelievable value for the price!'

    This epic Lenovo laptop deal is one of the best we've seen all year. The brand's new 2022 touchscreen laptop is over $500 off for a limited time!

  • This smart new device will make you love your kids' screen time

    Amazon Glow Review: This innovative device will change the way your kids video chat and interact with family and friends no matter where they are.

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.

  • Solana 'hot' wallets are being drained in multi-million dollar attack

    The bad actor has reportedly drained over 8,000 internet-connected wallets.

  • Crypto Takes a New Hit as Thousands of Solana Wallets Hacked

    (Bloomberg) -- Hackers targeted the Solana ecosystem early Wednesday with thousands of wallets affected in the latest hit to the cryptocurrency market after bridge protocol Nomad was attacked at the start of the week.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions With Missiles Reportedly Overflying TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeEstimates of the damage vary. Just over $5.2 million in cryptoas