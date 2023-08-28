When Should You Buy Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the TSX. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Nutrien’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Nutrien

Is Nutrien Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Nutrien is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$119.84, but it is currently trading at CA$82.91 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Nutrien’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Nutrien?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Nutrien, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although NTR is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to NTR, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NTR for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Nutrien, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Nutrien has 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Nutrien, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.