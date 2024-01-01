When Should You Buy nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)?

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine nVent Electric’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is nVent Electric Still Cheap?

nVent Electric appears to be overvalued by 27% at the moment, based on our discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$59.09 on the market compared to our intrinsic value of $46.52. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that nVent Electric’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will nVent Electric generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of nVent Electric, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 1.3%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NVT’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe NVT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NVT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about nVent Electric as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for nVent Electric you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in nVent Electric, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

