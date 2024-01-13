Should You Buy nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase nVent Electric's shares before the 18th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.19 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.70 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, nVent Electric has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of $56.26. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. nVent Electric has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 25% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether nVent Electric generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 28% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that nVent Electric's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see nVent Electric earnings per share are up 7.0% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. nVent Electric has delivered an average of 1.7% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Has nVent Electric got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and nVent Electric is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but nVent Electric is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. There's a lot to like about nVent Electric, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - nVent Electric has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

