When Should You Buy Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)?

Let's talk about the popular Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of 21% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Oracle’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Oracle Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 5.6% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Oracle today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $131.71, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Oracle has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Oracle?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 45% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Oracle. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ORCL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ORCL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Oracle has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Oracle, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

