Do you buy packaged meat or bagged fruit from Walmart? You may be entitled to a settlement payment

If you bought packaged meat or bagged fruit from Walmart in the past five years or so, you may be eligible for a settlement payment.

The retail giant has agreed in principle to pay back a fraction of what affected customers spent on the purchases as part of an agreement with plaintiffs who claimed it illicitly inflated the price of weighted goods at checkout.

Walmart has denied any wrongdoing, saying it agreed to the settlement to avoid a trial.

According to the settlement's website, anyone who can produce a receipt of a purchase or can attest to having made a purchase of packaged meat, poultry, pork and seafood and/or bagged citrus products, like organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and navel oranges, is eligible to receive a payment. The purchase must have occurred between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024.

The settlement entitles such claimants to 2% of the total cost of their purchased goods, up to $500 — though the cap may change once all claims have been filed and reviewed.

