When Should You Buy Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Palo Alto Networks’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Palo Alto Networks Worth?

According to our valuation model, Palo Alto Networks seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Palo Alto Networks today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $414.22, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Palo Alto Networks’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Palo Alto Networks look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Palo Alto Networks. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PANW’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PANW, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Palo Alto Networks you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Palo Alto Networks, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

