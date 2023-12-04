When Should You Buy PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)?

While PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine PGT Innovations’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In PGT Innovations?

Great news for investors – PGT Innovations is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $45.96, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, PGT Innovations’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will PGT Innovations generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. PGT Innovations' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since PGTI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PGTI for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PGTI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing PGT Innovations at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for PGT Innovations you should be aware of.

