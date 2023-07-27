When Should You Buy PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY)?

While PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine PlaySide Studios’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In PlaySide Studios?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy PlaySide Studios today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$0.63, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since PlaySide Studios’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from PlaySide Studios?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of PlaySide Studios, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PLY seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PLY for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on PLY should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for PlaySide Studios mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in PlaySide Studios, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

