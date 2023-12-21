When Should You Buy PostNL N.V. (AMS:PNL)?

PostNL N.V. (AMS:PNL), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ENXTAM over the last few months, increasing to €2.22 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €1.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether PostNL's current trading price of €1.44 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at PostNL’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for PostNL

What's The Opportunity In PostNL?

Great news for investors – PostNL is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €1.91, but it is currently trading at €1.44 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, PostNL’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of PostNL look like?

ENXTAM:PNL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2023

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 9.1% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for PostNL, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since PNL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PNL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PNL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in PostNL.

If you are no longer interested in PostNL, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.