When Should You Buy PropNex Limited (SGX:OYY)?

PropNex Limited (SGX:OYY), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SGX over the last few months, increasing to S$0.95 at one point, and dropping to the lows of S$0.80. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether PropNex's current trading price of S$0.83 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at PropNex’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In PropNex?

Great news for investors – PropNex is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that PropNex’s ratio of 10.77x is below its peer average of 15.3x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Real Estate industry. What’s more interesting is that, PropNex’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from PropNex?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. PropNex's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since OYY is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OYY for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy OYY. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing PropNex at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PropNex you should know about.

