When Should You Buy PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)?

While PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at PubMatic’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In PubMatic?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 16% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy PubMatic today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $24.49, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that PubMatic’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will PubMatic generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. PubMatic's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PUBM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PUBM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into PubMatic, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that PubMatic has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in PubMatic, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

