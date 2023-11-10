When Should You Buy RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RAA)?

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RAA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the XTRA over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine RATIONAL’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is RATIONAL Still Cheap?

The stock is currently trading at €608 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 20% compared to my intrinsic value of €505.15. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that RATIONAL’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from RATIONAL?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 17% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for RATIONAL. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? RAA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe RAA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RAA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for RAA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about RATIONAL as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that RATIONAL has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

