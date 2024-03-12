When Should You Buy Redrow plc (LON:RDW)?

Redrow plc (LON:RDW), is not the largest company out there, but it led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Redrow’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Redrow Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Redrow’s ratio of 10.29x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 12.36x, which means if you buy Redrow today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Redrow should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Redrow’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Redrow generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 0.3% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Redrow, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? RDW’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at RDW? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RDW, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Redrow, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Redrow and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Redrow, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

