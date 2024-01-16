When Should You Buy Renewi plc (LON:RWI)?

Renewi plc (LON:RWI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 21% in the past couple of months on the LSE. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Renewi’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Renewi?

Good news, investors! Renewi is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Renewi’s ratio of 13.75x is below its peer average of 18.85x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Commercial Services industry. However, given that Renewi’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Renewi generate?

LSE:RWI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 16th 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 70% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Renewi. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since RWI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RWI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RWI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Renewi as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Renewi and you'll want to know about them.

